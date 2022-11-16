New dad Ranbir Kapoor is a cute munchkin in THROWBACK pics with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in one of the best phases of his life. The actor who recently welcomed his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt is making sure to balance his work life and personal life and spend quality time with his baby girl. Reportedly, the star will first wrap up all his professional commitments before taking a long paternity break. Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to reveal the face of their little princess. But, before that can happen, some unseen childhood pictures of the Brahmastra star is going viral for all the right reasons. Ranbir Kapoor childhood pictures

A fan page with the name ranbir8kapoor posted several unseen childhood pictures of Ranbir Kapoor. In the first picture, we can see a cute young Ranbir smiling as he poses for the camera. The next picture seems to be from the sets of Rishi Kapoor’s film Prem Granth where a young Rishi is all ready for his shot while Ranbir stands with the clapboard in his hand. In the third picture, we can see the gorgeous Neetu Kapoor posing with a chubby Ranbir standing beside him. Then comes a family picture where Rishi holds Ranbir in his arms while Neetu holds Riddhima in her arms. There are extremely cute pictures ahead which you should definitely not miss. Check out the pictures:

Ranbir Kapoor preps for Animal The talented actor is currently busy prepping for his highly anticipated project Animal. The movie, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with the Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir is expected to appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, in key roles. Ranbir's work front As per the latest updates, Ranbir Kapoor's next release will be the much-awaited romantic comedy, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. The untitled project marks the actor's first onscreen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. After wrapping up Animal and Luv Ranjan's project, Ranbir might take a break from films to spend time with his wife Alia Bhatt, and their newborn daughter. The couple is expected to start shooting for the second instalment of the Brahmastra franchise, by the end of 2023.

