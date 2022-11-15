New dad Ranbir Kapoor never skips a day at the gym and his recent PIC is the proof; CHECK

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood couple are going through a great phase in their personal lives, with the arrival of their first child. The Brahmastra pair welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6, Sunday. The highly exciting update was announced by Alia Bhatt herself, with an Instagram post. The fans of Alia and Ranbir are now eagerly waiting for the couple to announce the name of their baby girl. Meanwhile, the talented actor is busy with the preparations for his next project, Animal. Ranbir Kapoor never skips a day at the gym

Even though Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying a new phase in his life as a father, the actor is making sure that his parental duties are not affecting his professional life. Drew Neal, the famous boxing coach recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Ranbir, revealing that the actor didn't skip his gym sessions, despite having a valid excuse. "This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt #RanbirKapoor," reads the Coach's Instagram post. Check out Ranbir Kapoor's latest picture from the gym: