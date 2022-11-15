New dad Ranbir Kapoor never skips a day at the gym and his recent PIC is the proof; CHECK
Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying his new role as a father. However, the talented actor is also busy preparing for his upcoming project Animals, amidst parental duties.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood couple are going through a great phase in their personal lives, with the arrival of their first child. The Brahmastra pair welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6, Sunday. The highly exciting update was announced by Alia Bhatt herself, with an Instagram post. The fans of Alia and Ranbir are now eagerly waiting for the couple to announce the name of their baby girl. Meanwhile, the talented actor is busy with the preparations for his next project, Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor never skips a day at the gym
Even though Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying a new phase in his life as a father, the actor is making sure that his parental duties are not affecting his professional life. Drew Neal, the famous boxing coach recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Ranbir, revealing that the actor didn't skip his gym sessions, despite having a valid excuse. "This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again @aliaabhatt #RanbirKapoor," reads the Coach's Instagram post.
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's latest picture from the gym:
Ranbir Kapoor preps for Animal
The talented actor is currently busy prepping for his highly anticipated project Animal. The movie, which is touted to be a psychological thriller, marks Ranbir Kapoor's first collaboration with the Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir is expected to appear in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, in key roles.
Ranbir's work front
As per the latest updates, Ranbir Kapoor's next release will be the much-awaited romantic comedy, which is directed by Luv Ranjan. The untitled project marks the actor's first onscreen collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. After wrapping up Animal and Luv Ranjan's project, Ranbir might take a break from films to spend time with his wife Alia Bhatt, and their newborn daughter. The couple is expected to start shooting for the second installment of the Brahmastra franchise, by the end of 2023.
ALSO READ: No lengthy paternity break for Ranbir Kapoor? Here’s what we know