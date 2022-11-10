New dad Ranbir Kapoor spotted on a shooting location hours after bringing Alia Bhatt and their daughter home

Ranbir Kapoor is the newest dad in Bollywood. The actor who recently clocked 15 years in Bollywood is currently beaming with joy as he and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their little princess. After spending a couple of days in the hospital, the actress has finally been discharged and we saw pictures and videos of the couple heading out of the hospital with their baby girl. In the pictures, we could see how lovingly Ranbir held the little bundle of joy in his arms. Apart from being a loving father and husband, Ranbir is making sure to fulfill his professional commitments as well. The new daddy was spotted at his shooting location just a few hours after Alia and his daughter came home.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a blue-colored tracksuit. He tied a bandanna around his head and paired his tracksuit with black shoes. The actor stepped out of his car and walked towards his vanity. The paparazzi asked him to pose for them but the actor appeared to be in a rush. It looks like the star is all set to shoot for something.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s statement

Soon after they welcomed their baby girl, Alia and Ranbir shared an official announcement. In their statement, they wrote that they are bursting with love and called themselves ‘obsessed parents’. Their note read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Brahmastra. The film proved to be a major hit at the box office. Now, Ranbir is all set to be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.