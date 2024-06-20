New dad Varun Dhawan shows off his singing skills, ‘OG Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor stuns in red at Munjya’s success bash; WATCH

Munjya has been one surprise package among the recent releases. The film not only features a CGI character but also won hearts with its storyline, concept and performances, faring well at the box office. The Aditya Sarpotdar film stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

Well, it looks like the team had all the reasons to celebrate after their film's box office win. Their celebration was joined by the OG Stree and Bhediya Varun Dhawan. Sharvari’s rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal was also present with them.

Munjya success bash

A couple of pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet from Munjya’s success bash. We can see the entire team celebrating and the smile on their faces is proof. Varun Dhawan, the new dad in town looked dapper in a denim-on-denim attire. He held a mic in his hand and showed off his singing skills as he sang Shaan’s popular track Tanha Dil with the singer Varun Jain.

We, then, got our hands on a clip where the singer Varun could be heard singing Kesariya from Brahmastra and pointed towards Shraddha Kapoor, who looked fabulous in red. Lastly, we found a cute clip of Sunny Kaushal cutely recording his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh as she dances with her team to their film song.

Check it out:

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. This is the second time that the duo will be collaborating on a film after Bawaal.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Varun recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife Natasha Dalal and is enjoying his fatherhood currently.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the sequel of Stree 2. This film will star the OG cast of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. The teaser of the film was released along with Munjya in theatres.

On the personal front, Shraddha just made her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Mody Instagram official, and fans are jumping with joy.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan has been an idol for Munjya actor Abhay Verma; latter says he aspires to be like Jawan star