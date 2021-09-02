New FIR against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty for fraud by a Delhi based entrepreneur: Report

Trouble seems to mount for the elite couple Raj Kundra and as reports of a new FIR filed against them have surfaced online. The complaint has been filed by a Delhi-based entrepreneur seeking damages for alleged fraud of lakhs of rupees. The FIR reportedly suggests that Raj Kundra among many others convinced him to invest money in a Mumbai-based company that later yielded no profit.

According to the Times of India, the complaint alleges that “accused persons deliberately induced the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 with a view to misappropriate such money and use the same for their personal gains and carry out illegal activities.” The alleged Delhi-based businessman also reportedly explained that all the accused in the case painted a ‘rosy picture’ to lure him into investing heft money.

The complainant also revealed that the accused also claimed that the money will be used for gaming, animation and beauty products. However, the Delhi-based businessman recently learned that his money was invested into the creation and publication of adult content via digital applications.

The complaint also claims that “the result of such unscrupulous, fraudulent and mala fide activities is that the complainant, who was induced to invest, have been cheated and the money has been siphoned off for selfish ill motives.” The Delhi-based entrepreneur reportedly seeks damages for ‘misrepresentation’ that his money would be used for legitimate business.

He has reportedly sought registration of FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the SEBI Act. Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the registered FIR also has names of six other accused persons who allegedly were a part of the fraud.

