New mom Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she steps out post yoga session in comfy athleisure- PICS

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child in November this year. They named their baby girl Raha. Now, a month after delivering her daughter, Alia Bhatt has resumed workout. Just yesterday, she was spotted in the city post her yoga session, and her post-workout glow was unmissable! Now, the actress has once again been spotted by the paparazzi this morning outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s studio in Mumbai. Alia was in a cheerful mood and she was seen smiling as she made her way to the car. Alia Bhatt spotted in a cropped sweatshirt look

Alia Bhatt was clicked by the paparazzi as she made her way to the car post workout. She was seen in a laidback, relaxed athleisure look that is just perfect during winter! She kept her look fuss-free in a black top which she wore under a grey cropped hoodie, and we’re loving the blend of comfort and style. She paired her cropped sweatshirt look with dark blue tights, and was seen in green sliders. She kept her hair tied up in a bun, and was seen carrying a black gym bag. She kept her look easy-breezy, and flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi. Check out the pictures below.

In other news, Alia Bhatt recently celebrated as RRR bagged two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards in Best Picture Non-English Film and Best Original Song categories. Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Alia Bhatt’s work front On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in Karan johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. She will also soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Besides this, she has also Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

