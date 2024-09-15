New mom Deepika Padukone's trainer offers peek into her prenatal fitness journey; 'I celebrate you and your beautiful healthy, happy baby'

Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine as she welcomed her first child with Ranveer Singh. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. While the new mom has always been particular about her fitness regime, recently, the actress’ trainer also gave a peek into her pregnancy fitness journey.

Renowned celebrity Yoga expert, Anushka Yoga also trained new mom, Deepika Padukone during her special phase of pregnancy. Today, on September 15, taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a couple of pictures with the actress from their yoga sessions. The pictures featured the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress exuding her pregnancy glow in black athleisure while flaunting her baby bump.

Deepika was sporting a no-make up look with her hair tied in a bun, she was delightfully posing with her trainer in both pictures. Giving a peek into the actress’ pregnancy fitness journey, the celebrity trainer captioned the post expressing, "A beautiful 9-months of prenatal-yoga with @deepikapadukone and this journey with you has been nothing short of beautiful. Guiding you through every breath, stretch, and asana as you prepared for this special chapter has been an incredible honor."

She further continued by writing, "Your commitment, positivity and trust in the process have truly shone through, and I’m so proud to have been a part of this journey. DP Today, my heart is full as I celebrate you and your beautiful healthy, happy baby."

"Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and the magic of motherhood! Blessed to be a part of this transformative experience," she wrote on a concluding note.

The post shared by Anushka left fans visibly elated as a fan wrote, "The most beautiful mom in the whole universe" another fan commented, "Thank you for sharing this with us, this is so sweet god bless this beautiful strong glowing MOTHER" while a third fan mentioned, "Such a sweet and warm post. thanks for sharing."

Deepika and Ranveer making an official announcement shared a post on Instagram that read, “Welcome baby girl.” Meanwhile, days after the arrival of her daughter, DP has changed her Instagram bio to "Feed.Burp.Sleep.Repeat."

On the work front, DP and Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

