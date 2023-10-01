New mom Ileana D'Cruz drops cutesy PIC with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he clocks 2 months; Malaika Arora reacts

Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her longtime partner on August 1. The actress has been sharing photos and videos of her baby bump to keep her fans and followers updated. Now, on October 1, her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan completed 2 months and the actress shared a cutesy picture of him.

New mom Ileana D'Cruz drops cutesy PIC with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he clocks 2 months

On October 1, a while ago, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan as he completed 2 months today. Sharing a picture with her newborn, the new mommy wrote, "2 months already."

Reacting to the picture, Malaika Arora dropped a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

On August 5, Ileana shared a lovely post on her Instagram to announce the good news. She shared the first picture of her baby boy and revealed his name. The proud parents named their child, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Sharing the news, the actress captioned it, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world

Hearts beyond full."

Speaking about the meaning of Ileana's baby boy, thebump.com suggests that the word Koa belongs to a Pacific Islander or Polynesian origin. The meaning of the name Koa is a warrior or valiant one. The site also mentioned that in Hawaii there is a type of tall tree called Koa which people would often use to make surfboards as well as canoes. The name Koa also means bravery, boldness, and fearlessness.

Meanwhile, on April 18, D'Cruz made an announcement of her pregnancy through a heartwarming black-and-white photo. The picture featured a onesie and a personalized pendant with the word 'Mama' engraved on it which ignited excitement among her followers.

