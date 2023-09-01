New mom Ileana D’Cruz gives sneak peek into her ‘mornings with her baby boy’ Koa Phoenix Dolan; see PHOTO

Ileana D'Cruz is an Indian-born Portuguese actress who has a successful career in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. Currently, the actress is enjoying the second phase of her life, which is motherhood. The Barfi actress got married to Michael Dolan in May 2023.

Ileana has been successful in keeping the identity of her husband a secret. However, she has been sharing glimpses of her date nights with her hubby. In August 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son they named Koa Phoenix Dolan. Before the birth of their baby, Ileana had posted a couple of pictures of her baby bump.

Ileana D’Cruz gives a sneak peek into her mornings with her baby boy

A couple of weeks ago, she announced the arrival of their baby who was born on August 1. With a picture of the infant sleeping on his bed, she wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world (black heart emoji). Hearts beyond full.”

Since the birth of her little one Koa, the Rustom actress has been giving a peek-a-boo into her life that now revolves around diapers, burp clothes, and baby products. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and posted yet another unseen picture with her little angel. Through the pic, the Happy Ending actress gives us a glimpse of how her morning looks like with the baby.

In the pic, she was seen lying on the bed while the baby boy slept peacefully in the warmth of his mother. She also wrote on the pic, “Mornings with my boy.”

Take a look at the picture:

Ileana’s work front

We last saw Ileana in the biographical crime drama The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film, directed and written by Kookie Gulati, was based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Prior to that, she was seen in Pagalpanti in 2019, Amar Akbar Anthony in 2018, and Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid in 2018 which also starred Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla. Reports have it that the actress has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Unfair & Lovely while her next Lovers is in the post-production stage.

