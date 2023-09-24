New mom Ileana D’Cruz offers adorable glimpse of son Koa Phoenix Dolan; see PHOTO

Ileana D'Cruz is an actress who has lately been in the news for personal reasons. In May this year, she tied the knot with Michael Dolan and the couple welcomed their first child in August, a son. Now, the Phata Poster Nikhla Hero has shared a cute glimpse of her son through her Instagram stories. So let's take a look.

Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of her son

On the night of September 23rd, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share a cute glimpse of her one-month-old son Koa Phoenix Dolan. In the picture, we get to see the tiny legs of her son covered in socks. The black and white picture is accompanied by a face-holding back tears emoji.

Take a look!

Ileana D'Cruz's personal front

Earlier, several media outlets reported that the Barfi actress was in a relationship with an Australian photographer named Andrew Kneebone. However, in August 2019, it was reported that they had parted ways. According to DNA, she tied the knot with a guy named Michael Dolan in May 2023. The actress decided to keep everything under wraps. While Ileana has often shared his pictures on her social media handle, there is not much known about him. In May, she took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture showing her baby bump.

Later in June, she wrote a long post about her pregnancy experience. The actress wrote: "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon"

On August 1, her son Koa Phoenix Dolan was born. A few days later, she shared his adorable picture on her Instagram and wrote: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full."

Ileana D'Cruz's work front

Workwise, Ileana was last seen in a music video titled Sab Gazab. Her last film was The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, which was released in 2021. Based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the film met with mostly mixed critical response. She has two films in the pipeline, Unfair & Lovely and Lovers. In the latter, she will be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

