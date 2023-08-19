New mom Ileana D’Cruz says ‘my man got my back’ as she shares hilarious meme on nursing her baby

In April this year, Ileana D’Cruz revealed that she is pregnant, through a post on social media. The Barfi actress embraced motherhood after she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on August 1. She shared a post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her newborn son, and revealed that he has been named Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress has been busy with mom duties, and recently she shared a meme on her Instagram story that describes every new mom’s situation when she goes to nurse her baby. However, she added that her beau is there to help her and that he has ‘got her back’.

New mom Ileana D’Cruz says ‘My man got my back'

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram story to share a meme that shows Tom Hanks calling out for help. “Anybody? Help!” he is heard saying. Meanwhile, the text on the meme reads, “When you go to nurse or pump for your baby…But you forgot your water, snacks and phone.” Sharing the meme, Ileana wrote that in her case, her beau is there to help her while she nurses her baby boy. She wrote, “That's why my man got my back,” along with laughing emojis. Check out her Instagram story below.

Ileana D’Cruz’s mystery man

While Ileana hasn’t revealed her partner’s name yet, she did introduce her fans to him by sharing pictures from their date night. In July, Ileana posted a series of selfies with her beau in which they look deeply in love with one another. She simply captioned the picture, “Date night,” along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, a report in DNA India revealed the identity of Ileana’s mystery man, claiming that is Michael Dolan. As per the wedding registry details accessed by DNA, Ileana tied the knot with Michael on May 13 this year. However, there has been no confirmation from the actress.

Meanwhile, in August, Ileana announced the birth of her baby boy, with a post that read, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.”

