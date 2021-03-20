New mom Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her fitness journey as she gears up to shed the pregnancy weight; See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had welcomed her second son around a month ago, has begun her journey to get back into shape now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been all over the news ever since she has announced her second pregnancy last year. The diva, who is happily married to and have a three year old son Taimur Ali Khan, had welcomed her second son February 21 this year. Ever since she had announced her pregnancy, the diva has been sharing stunning pictures of her maternity journey on social media and has been winning hearts with her maternity fashion and pregnancy glow. And while it is almost a month since the arrival of the youngest Pataudi prince, Kareena is planning to get back to her normal routine.

The Pataudi Begum took to her Instagram story and dropped hints about her new journey. Yes! Kareena had begun her fitness journey and is set to shed off her pregnancy weight. The Jab We Met actress shared a collage of two pics wherein one pic was that of her wrist band highlighting her step count and calories that she had burnt during the workout, the other one was that her pair of neon coloured sneakers. Bebo had captioned the image as, “Day 1. The journey begins.”

Meanwhile, Kareena, who is yet to announced her second son’s name, had recently grabbed the eyeballs as she had shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby. The diva had shared a monochromatic pic of herself wherein she was holding her baby and had managed to hide his face smartly. Speaking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie marks her third collaboration with Mr Perfectionist after 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the other hand, she has also been roped in for KJo’s upcoming period drama Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

