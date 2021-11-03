New mom Neha Dhupia on first Diwali with her son: The festival is very special for the four of us

Neha Dhupia has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the actress has embraced motherhood for the second time recently as she welcomed her son in October and she can’t stop gushing about it. To note, Neha and Angad Bedi were already proud parents to a three year old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. And while their family is now complete post the arrival of the little munchkin, Neha and Angad will be celebrating their first Diwali with their son.

Talking about the same, Neha told Hindustan Times, “The festival is very special for the four of us. Who would have thought about it? When we started off, it was just Angad and me. Now, look at us, it is houseful”. The actress also emphasised that they will be having a low key Diwali celebration this year. “This Diwali, we will stay indoors. I am very worried about everything from changing weather to a new environment to keeping him away from a very large crowd. So, I will be doing what I do these days. Just feed the baby, burp, (cleaning the) p**p. There will be a little bit of rangoli, yummy food and a good time at home. Maybe, I will go visit a few friends, small groups starting now, but that’s it”.

Neha also added that she is planning to rest during the festivities. “I am also planning to get as much rest as possible. But we can’t neglect the fact that this Diwali festival, we have another sweet little baby with us, and even Mehr (her daughter) is also excited about it,” she added.

