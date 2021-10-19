New mom Neha Dhupia resumes work shortly after the birth of second child

Neha Dhupia welcomed her second baby with Angad Bedi on October 3. Angad had taken to his Instagram handle to announce the good news to the world. It has just been a few days since the arrival of their baby boy, and the actress is already back at work. Neha recently shared a reel to talk about resuming work shortly after having a baby.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Neha wrote, “6 days post our baby was born I tried inching back to a bit of work … ofcourse #workfromhome it was as no part of me mentally , Emmotionally or physically was ready to be away from him or step out. Took two hours off but it was nt an uninterrupted one in front of the camera , with sweet cries of hunger and me trying to find my balance too , he and I pulled thru … baby steps but we ll get there soon. Jus happy to be back up on my feet”.

Angad took to his gram and announced, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now”. To note, the couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Mehr. Back in July, Neha and Angad announced that they were expecting their second child. "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare @prasadnaaik," Angad had captioned the post at the time.