New mom Priyanka Chopra spills the beans about her 40th birthday celebration; Says ‘I'm excited about future’

The year 2022 is quite special for Priyanka Chopra in more than one way. The actress has begun one of the most amazing phases of her life this year as she embraced motherhood for the first time. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas for over three years, welcomed her daughter early this year via surrogacy. Besides, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is also starting a new decade of her life as she will be turning 40 on July 18. So, when Priyanka was quizzed about her plans for her 40th birthday celebration, the actress dropped hints about where she wants to ring in her big day.

Talking about the same, the new mommy told Travel + Leisure that while 2022 has been a life-changing year for her, she is quite excited about the future. “I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it”. Spilling the beans about her 40th birthday celebration, Priyanka added, “I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in. Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40”. To note, Priyanka has an inclination towards oceans and loved to be at places by the ocean.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka Chopra, whose Chopra’s last Bollywood film came out in 2019 as The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The actress will be collaborating with Farhan once again for his directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

