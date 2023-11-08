New mom Swara Bhasker is having major ‘FOMO’ this Diwali season; Here’s why-WATCH

Diwali 2023 is just around the corner, and Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending Diwali parties. Meanwhile, new mom Swara Bhasker, who welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa in September, is having major FOMO (fear of missing out) as she gives a glimpse of her post-partum life, while remembering how she used to dress up and go places during Diwali.

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious reel, as she reminisced about her stunning Diwali looks in the past. The video shows her lying on the bed, dressed in her PJs, holding Raabiyaa in her arms. The Veere Di Wedding actress is then seen scrolling through her phone, taking a trip down memory lane. She revealed having major FOMO as she will be home alone with her daughter this year.

The text on the reel reads, “POV: Post partum mom remembering when she used to get dressed and go places.” The video then shows Swara Bhasker’s glamorous Diwali looks over the years, while the song Jhumka Gira Re plays in the background. The hilarious video ends with Swara looking at her baby girl, and thinking, “Aaaaah well…good run!” Check out the video below!

“Me having FOMO this Diwali season! #downmemorylane #postpartummoms #diwalifeels #festive #festivewear #homealone #postpartum #postpartumlife #fomo #diwali #swarabhaskar #swarabhasker,” read her caption.

“By next Diwali, you both will be partying together,” read one comment on Swara’s post, while another one read, “Njoy your diwali with baby..1st diwali baby and you...it's very special.”

When Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announced the arrival of their daughter Raabiyaa

In September, Swara Bhasker and her hubby Fahad Ahmad shared a series of pictures with their daughter Raabiyaa. Announcing the birth of their baby girl, they wrote, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.”

