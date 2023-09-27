New mom Swara Bhasker kisses her baby girl in adorable PIC; Fahad Ahmad calls them ‘blessing’

Swara Bhasker and her hubby Fahad Ahmad have been over the moon ever since they embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 23rd September, and they recently announced the good news on Instagram. Swara and Fahad shared some adorable pictures with their daughter, and while her face wasn't visible in the photos, Swara and Fahad were seen lovingly holding her in their arms. In the caption, they also revealed that they have named their daughter Raabiyaa. Now, a few days after giving birth to her baby, looks like Swara is back home. Fahad has now shared an adorable picture of her kissing Raabiyaa in a new picture.

Fahad Ahmad shares an adorable picture of Swara Bhasker with their baby girl Raabiyaa

On Tuesday night, Fahad Ahmad took to his Instagram story to drop the new adorable picture. It shows Swara sitting on the bed, with her daughter Raabiyaa in her arms. The doting mother is seen softly kissing her daughter's head. Swara is seen in her PJs, while a blue baby pillow is placed around Raabiyaa. Fahad hid the baby girl's face with a white heart emoji. She is seen in a cutesy white outfit. Sharing the lovely snap, Fahad wrote, "Blessing (red heart emoji) @reallyswara."

Meanwhile, earlier, Swara also shared a cute glimpse of baby Raabiyaa in which she is seen in a green outfit, and is wrapped in a blanket. She shared the picture with heart emojis.

Check out the pictures below!

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcome a baby girl

It was on September 25 that the couple announced the birth of their daughter. Sharing adorable pictures on Instagram, they wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."

It was in February this year that Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to Fahad Ahmad, on Instagram. While they registered their marriage on January 6 in court, they also had a grand wedding celebration in March, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

ALSO READ: PICS: Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad blessed with baby girl; new parents announce daughter's name