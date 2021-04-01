New mommy Anushka Sharma is hard at work as she goes through the script while dolling up; PHOTO

Anushka Sharma ended her maternity break and finally returned to work. She has shared a new picture of her going through the script.

Bollywood divas are breaking all stereotypes related to motherhood. Now, they don’t sit back at home after having babies but are returning to work. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just welcomed her second son, has never let anything come between her work and it looks is also on her way. Anushka Sharma has returned to work finally after two months of delivering Vamika. She welcomed her first child on 11th January 2021. The actress has also just returned from Pune after India won the ODI series against England in Pune.

Taking the trend ahead, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her on Instagram. She is seen reading a script while her makeup artists are getting things ready to doll her up. In the picture, Anushka is seen taking all COVID 19 precautions. The actress is looking very serious while reading the script. Before going on maternity break, Anushka had promised that she will return to work. As reports suggested, Anushka was supposed to return in May. The actress was yesterday spotted coming out of the vanity van and was glowing in her no-makeup look.

The reports claim that Anushka will be shooting for commercials. She has not revealed her next project till now.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s picture here:

Anushka and Virat’s little bundle of joy already has become very popular. Though the couple has not revealed her face to the public still fans are eagerly waiting for it. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero with .

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

