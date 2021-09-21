New mommy Dia Mirza shares some thoughtful lines on parenthood; SEE Inside

Dia Mirza is a happy mommy and her recent Instagram posts are proof of that. A few hours back, Dia took to Instagram and posted a beautiful monochrome picture with her baby boy Avyaan. Along with the picture, she shared some thoughtful lines on the idea of parenthood too. It was on Friday, September 17, that Dia welcomed home her son Avyaan with husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14 this year and had been under the care of doctors at NICU for the last four months. Now that Avyaan is finally home, Dia’s joy and gratitude is evident on the gram.

Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a monochrome picture with her baby boy. The picture, which has a sketch effect, shows Dia holding Avyaan in her arms, while he rests his head on her shoulders. This is the same photograph that she posted a few days back when Avyaan was finally home. Today, along with the adorable picture, Dia shared some beautiful lines on parenthood by Kahlil Gibran. She revealed that she used to share these lines with every parent. Kahlil Gibran’s lines are basically the kind of relationship parents should have with their children, and encourages the idea of letting children be their own selves, and find their own voices. He says that although they come through parents, they do not belong to them.

Take a look:

Her post was received with a lot of likes and love-filled comments. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, and Seema Khan responded with red heart emojis in the comments as well.

Take a look:

