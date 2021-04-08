New mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out mid week fitness goals as she shares a pre workout selfie; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent no make up selfie is winning hearts and we can’t get enough of her natural beauty

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been all over the news ever since she embraced motherhood for the second time. The Pataudi Begum welcomed her second son in February this year and has been over the moon with this new addition to her family. And while the new mommy had resumed work a month after welcoming her baby, Kareena is busy shedding her pregnancy weight these days and is working hard to get back into shape. In fact, the Jab We Met actress, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing her post and pre-workout selfies.

Needless to say, the diva has been shelling out major fitness goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, Bebo has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared yet another motivational post on Instagram. Kareena has posted a no make up look, pre-workout selfie wherein she was seen dressed in a white coloured tank top and was all set to burn the calories with an intensive workout. While her natural beauty was winning hearts, the diva has indeed come out as an inspiration for everyone.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena had wrapped the shooting of ’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha before she went on her maternity break. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will mark Bebo’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

