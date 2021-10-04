New mommy Neha Dhupia shares a happy family pic and it is all about unconditional love

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have all the reasons to be happy and on cloud nine these days. After all, the power couple, who happens to be the proud parents of a baby girl Mehr, have welcomed their second child a baby boy on October 3. Clearly the Bedi and Dhupia family can’t be happier about the arrival of their little munchkin. And while Angad had announced his son’s arrival with a lot of zeal, Neha too has shared a happy post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a happy family picture from her second pregnancy days wherein the trio was seen twinning in a white shirt. While the preggers Neha wore an oversized white shirt, Angad Bedi looked dapper in his white shirt and grey trousers. On the other hand, Mehr also wore a white shirt with black pyjamas and white sneakers and had managed to hide her face smartly. Neha captioned the image as,

“Oh boy! … you have brought us so much joy ….”

Take a look at Neha Dhupia’s post after the arrival of her son:

Earlier, Angad Bedi has shared the happy news and informed, that both Neha and their baby boy are doing well. “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia. Thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” he wrote.