New mommy Priyanka Chopra in awe of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids Taimur and Jeh’s sibling love

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh’s first birthday on February 21 and the proud mommy didn’t leave any stone unturned to make it a memorable day for her munchkin. The Begum of Pataudi had hosted a grand party for her family and friends and the pics of the same have been going viral on social media. Besides, Kareena had also penned a beautiful note for Jeh along with his unseen pic with brother Taimur Ali Khan and several celebs took to the comment section to shower love on the birthday boy.

Amid this, new mommy Priyanka Chopra’s comment for Taimur and Jeh’s sibling bond has been grabbing a lot of attention.