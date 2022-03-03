New mommy Priyanka Chopra digs into 'Poha in LA', says it transported her back to Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the newest mommy in town and while the actress has been keeping it low-key with her outings, she is definitely updating her fans via social media. On Wednesday night (IST), Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a glimpse of what's on her plate. Sharing the photo, Priyanka proclaimed that she was transported back to Mumbai with the meal as it included some of her favourites.

Via the Instagram Story post, Priyanka revealed that her morning plate of food included Poha, Khatta Dhokla and cauliflower vegetable in a masala-like mixture. Sharing the picture, it was evident through Priyanka's caption that the actress was eating Poha after a long, long time.

She wrote, "Poha in LA that took me back to mumbai! Thank you @hungryempire @wholesam." Take a look at what the new mommy is digging into:

This week, Priyanka also celebrated Mahashivratri with husband Nick Jonas. Sharing a photo, the actress can be seen sitting at her home Mandir with Nick Jonas as they pray to Lord Shiva. All puja arrangements can also be seen in the picture.

