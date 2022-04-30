New mommy Priyanka Chopra indulges in pool time in LA home; Rocks a bikini in Instagram vs Reality PHOTOS

New mommy Priyanka Chopra is turning out to be a fun one as she has been lighting up Instagram with stunning photos recently while spending time at her LA home. Now, as the weekend kicks in, Priyanka dropped new photos in which she could be seen indulging in pool time at her LA home and soaking in the sunshine. Adding a quirky twist to her pool time photos, Priyanka left her fans gushing over her new mommy glow. The Global star recently shared a post about enjoying some 'self-care time' and well, it seems she got some more of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped two new photos and well, her caption certainly did justice to them. The star added a quirky 'Instagram Vs Reality' twist to them as in one of the photos, she could be seen stylishly posing and in another, she was seen laughing while being clicked. Priyanka is seen clad in a yellow striped bikini with cool pair of sunglasses and hoop earrings in the photo. Her hair is neatly tied up in a bun.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's pool time photos:

Priyanka's previous post on Instagram also featured her enjoying pool time in a black swimsuit. The new mommy had shared several videos of herself vibing to 90s songs like Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, Neele Neele Ambar and many more as she enjoyed her pool time. It seems that Priyanka is squeezing in some 'me time' amid her mommy duties and well, fans are certainly loving it.

Meanwhile, as per a TMZ, Priyanka and Nick apparently have named 'Malti Marie Chopra Jonas'. The couple embraced parenthood this year in January via surrogacy. While Priyanka and Nick did not reveal the gender or name of their child, the couple did put out a joint statement informing the world about the new addition to their family. They had requested privacy in the statement as well.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She will now be seen in a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Besides this, she also has Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool day in a black bikini at her LA mansion, vibes to Aamir Khan's 90s song; WATCH