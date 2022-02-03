New mommy Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares FIRST post since her baby's birth announcement: The light feels right

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas shared a delightful news with their fans and admirers on 22nd of January as they announced the birth of their first baby via surrogacy. Celebs and fans from all across the world showered their love on the Jonas family. The commencement of their parenthood journey was a cause of celebration for millions of their admirers. Today, after quite a while, Priyanka shared her first post since the huge announcement. And let us tell you, it was all about being sun kissed and radiating positive vibes.

In the pic that the ‘Quantico’ actress shared on her Instagram, she was absolutely glowing and looked gorgeous. It was a car mirror selfie and it seemed like Priyanka made full use of the golden hour. Along with the post, she wrote, ‘The light feels right.’ As soon as she put it up on her social media, the post instantly went viral and for all good reason. Coming to her baby’s birth, it was a beautiful surprise for the entire world. The glamorous couple made a simple text message post on their respective Instagram accounts.

Check the post:

Making the big announcement, Priyanka wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)". Taking to the comment section of Priyanka’s post, Nick’s brothers dropped hearts to express their happiness and excitement. Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Neha Bhasin and others too congratulated the new parents.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra on her struggles while penning down her memoir 'Unfinished': It was terrifying