New mommy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates Karwa Chauth; Looks ethereal in her festive look; See PIC

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the popular actress is currently enjoying maternal bliss. The Neerja actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20, this year. The much-in-love couple introduced their son, whom they have named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to the world on social media with a special post in September. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has been keeping a low profile post the birth of her little son, was recently spotted celebrating Karwa Chauth with her friends and family. Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebrations

The fashionista of Bollywood was recently spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor at their Mumbai residence. In a picture that was clicked during the after-party, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen having a great time with the guests. The new mommy looks ethereal in a rani pink silk saree, which she paired with a contrast green blouse and statement jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja completed her look with her signature make-up look and a free hair-do with soft curls. Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Karwa Chauth look here: