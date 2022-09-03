New mommy Sonam Kapoor is having FOMO, reason- Kunal Rawal- Arpita Mehta's stunning wedding

A few days ago, popular celebrity fashion designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. It was a star-studded affair as numerous B-town celebs such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal attended the wedding. Sonam Kapoor, who recently welcomed her first child with Anand Ahuja, attended via video call, but couldn’t be present at the wedding. Now, days after the wedding, the actress congratulated the newly married couple, and also shared that she got a major fomo!

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared some adorable pictures of Kunal and Arpita from their wedding. Congratulating them, Sonam shared that she is absolutely delighted and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. Sonam, who has been caught up with mommy duties, also mentioned that she missed being there for the celebration. “Congratulations my darlings @kunalrawaldstress and @arpita__mehta I had so much fomo! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for both of you.. love you lots,” wrote Sonam.

Kunal Rawal dropped a few hearts on Sonam’s post, while Arpita commented that she missed seeing Sonam at the wedding. “Missed you more ! Love you,” she wrote.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post for the couple below.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20 and shared the news with their fans through a joint statement shared on Instagram. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand.”

