New mum Evelyn Sharma shares breastfeeding woes with latest photo: Things no one warns you about

Evelyn Sharma welcomed her first child and daughter Ava Bhindi in November 2021 with husband Tushar Bhindi. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing her experiences as a first-time mum for all her fans and followers. On Thursday, Evelyn shared the breastfeeding woes she has started facing now as a new mum. Using the hashtag 'things no one warns you about', Evelyn shared a latest photo on the gram.

In the photo, the actress can be seen breastfeeding her little daughter as she smiles for the camera. Evelyn managed to snap a selfie while on the job and aced it. She captioned the photo, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section and expressed their adoration for the actress' post. One fan rightly commented, "Most safe place in the world. how cute baby. both are adorable. i luv your pic. just a perfect timing.love you till the end (sic)."

Take a look at Evelyn Sharma's post:

Just a few days ago, Evelyn marked two months since she welcomed her daughter. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives” they said… And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child! She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! She is everything! My sweet girl… Our little world."

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late