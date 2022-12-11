New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor flaunt their happy smiles as they pose with a fan; PHOTO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. These two stars welcomed their first child on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of baby Kapoor. Recently, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Alia shared that her and Ranbir's daughter's name is Raha. They announced the name of their newborn daughter with a baby Barcelona Football Club jersey framed on the nursery wall with her name Raha printed on it.

Now, a new photo of Ranbir and Alia with a fan is doing rounds on social media. The picture was shared by an Instagram user named Rpratham, in it, the newly turned parents can be seen happily posing for the selfie. Dressed in blue, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor flaunted his long beard and donned a beanie. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, on the other hand, stunned in a denim jacket over a white top and opted for no makeup.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's official baby announcement

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post. She wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year at their residence in Vastu, Mumbai in front of a few family members and close friends. In June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir will feature next in Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.