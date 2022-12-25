New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep the Christmas spirit high as they celebrate with family: PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the much-loved star couple of Bollywood are going through an excellent phase in their lives, after the arrival of their little daughter Raha. The Brahmastra pair who tied the knot in April, this year after a long courtship, welcomed their first child in November. When it comes to their respective careers, Ranbir is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Animal, while Alia is currently on a maternity break and is busy with her new-mommy duties. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate Christmas with family

The star couple, who is celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple and parents of little Raha, kept the spirits high by having a low-key bash with their family members and close friend, director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram page and shared a lovely selfie with the new parents, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan. "Merry Christmas," the senior actress captioned her post. Soni Razdan, on other hand, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of lovely pictures with her daughters, Alia and Shaheen. "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home," she captioned her post.

Alia and Ranbir celebrate parenthood The Brahmastra pair, who are on cloud nine after welcoming their little daughter Raha, are enjoying their new roles are parents to the fullest. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is planning to handle her mommy duties along with her career, like every working woman. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other, has decided to take a paternity break to spend time with Raha, after he wraps up his current commitments. Ranbir and Alia's upcoming projects The new mommy is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa, the women-centric multi-starrer helmed by Farhan Akhtar, by the first quarter of 2023. The project marks Alia Bhatt's first onscreen collaboration with popular stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, recently wrapped up Luv Ranjan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. He is currently busy with the shooting of Animal, the upcoming psychological drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The couple will later team up once again for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, which is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

