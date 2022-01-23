New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in unseen photo with friends

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas collectively sent the Internet into a meltdown when they announced that they had welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple, who got married in 2018, made the announcement on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Not just that, several international reports stated that the couple have welcomed a baby girl almost 12 weeks early.

While the first-time parents are yet to make any further statement or share a photo, their friends from across the world have sent their love and wishes. One of them was Priyanka's close friend and socialite Natasha Poonawala. Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared some unseen photos with the couple and wished them the best.

In one photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen cosying up for the photo as they pose with their friends on a yacht. In another photo, we can see the two fashionista divas, Priyanka and Natasha, dishing out their best side. Sharing the photos, Natasha wrote, "Congratulations PC and Nick!! Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way!"

Check it out:

Announcing the arrival of their little one, Priyanka and Nick wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

