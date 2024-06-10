New parents Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's Mumbai house becoming Akshay Kumar's neighbor: Report

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby girl on June 3. The actor announced the arrival of their munchkin with a sweet video on his social media account.

Amidst this, a new report suggests that the new parents are gearing up to move into Hrithik Roshan's current Mumbai house.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to become neighbor of Akshay Kumar

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan has rented actor Hrithik Roshan’s current house in Juhu, Mumbai, and is gearing up to soon be moving there.

“Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment, currently occupied by Hrithik, who in turn is moving to another apartment in the same location Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbors, who are residing in the same building,” the source told the portal.

Varun Dhawan drops heartwarming video to announce the arrival of his baby girl

On June 4, the Baby John actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video to announce the arrival of his daughter with Natasha Dalal.

The animated video features an endearing basket decorated with balloons and flowers. One can also see the animated version of their furry friend Joey holding a card with “Welcome lil sis” written on it.

Simultaneously, the text over it mentioned, “Our baby girl is here”. The name of their daughter has yet to be revealed, but the star, on behalf of his ‘elated family—Dalals and Dhawans'—expressed joy on the arrival of ‘Baby Dhawan’.

The note further read, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding.”

For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha married in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. The two tied the knot in Alibag in the presence of a few family members and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple announced their pregnancy on February 18 and welcomed their first baby, a girl in June.

