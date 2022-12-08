NEW PICS: Daddy cool Ranbir Kapoor looks hot AF in his bearded look at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor , who is currently on cloud nine post the arrival of his daughter Raha and the success of Brahmastra, was seen making heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Recently, other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan , Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen attending the Film Festival. This was Ranbir's first major appearance after he and Ali Bhatt welcomed their first baby girl.

New pictures of Ranbir have come from day 2 and we simply can't take our eyes off him. The daddy cool made a starry appearance in a bearded look. He opted for a blue pantsuit. He was seen posing for the camera and flaunting his good looks. Ranbir truly looks hot AF in these new pictures. Have a look:

On day 1 of his visit, Ranbir spoke about his plans of working in Hollywood like his wife Alia. While speaking to Deadline Hollywood, he said, "I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never." Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Work front

Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. The leaked videos and pictures from the set have already got his fans excited. The film will mark his first collaboration with Shraddha. It will also star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from these, he has Brahmastra 2 with Alia.

