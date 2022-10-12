NEW PICS from Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Mehendi ceremony in Delhi; See HERE

The first week of October was ruled by Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal owing to their wedding festivities. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal , Hrithik Roshan , and Tabu to name a few extended their greetings to the lovely couple for their married life. While this wedding was much talked about in B-Town, it is also clearly evident that fans can’t keep calm and crave more pictures of their wedding ceremonies on a regular basis.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Richa beautifully captioned it by saying, “Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat #RiAli”

To fulfill such wishes of her fans and loved ones, actress Richa Chadha has dropped new pictures of her Mehendi ceremony. In pictures, we can see Richa Chadha posing along with hubby Ali Fazal in style.

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal held their pre-wedding ceremonies in the national capital on October 4 this year. The wedding ceremonies were no less than a big fat Punjabi wedding. With their close friends and family members in attendance, it cannot be denied that they celebrated their special day with warmth and love.

After winding up their wedding ceremonies in Delhi, the couple headed to Mumbai where they held a star-studded reception ceremony. Actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and Saba Azad were in attendance at the bash.

If reports are to be believed, both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got “legally” married about 2.5 years ago. However, owing to the pandemic and witnessing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases reported globally, the couple had decided to hold their wedding ceremonies at a later date.

The romance between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal started brewing in the year 2013 when they both were promoting their film Fukrey wherein they both were playing lead roles.

