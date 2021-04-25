New still released of Seeti Maar song starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani from Radhe; Song out tomorrow

Disha Patani shared a new still from the Seeti Maar song from her latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

stands for hype, entertainment, and blockbuster. His latest upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is creating all the buzz in the cinema world. The trailer for the much-delayed film got released a few days back and continues to shatter records on YouTube. Salman is back in his Wanted avatar playing the same character Radhe from the 2009 film. Salman has reunited with his Kick co-star Randeep Hooda who is playing the role of an antagonist infesting Mumbai city with drugs, crime, and everything illegal. The only thing standing between him and his mission is Radhe.

When the trailer came out, netizens started to speak about the little glimpse of the song Seeti Maar with tremendous hype. The trend caught up and now makers the releasing official video of the song Seeti Maar tomorrow. , who is known for her dancing and acrobatics just like Tiger Shroff will be sharing the dance stage with Salman in the latest song. Seeti Maar song is being recreated for Radhe as the original song belongs to Allu Arjun’s 2017 Telugu blockbuster Duvvadu Jagannadham. The original song had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde dancing excellently.

Salman and Disha have already danced together in a blockbuster song from Bharat called Slow Motion. Disha’s role was limited in Bharat but she is the full-fledged heroine in Radhe. For the first time in Salman Khan’s career, his film is simultaneously releasing on a digital platform as well as the theatrical release. Salman Khan is the massiest star in Bollywood but COVID has pushed his film also for a simultaneous digital release.

