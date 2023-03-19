New video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray goes viral; Fans gush over his charm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the massive success of Pathaan, was recently seen attending Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan. The power couple of Bollywood looked all things stunning as they attended the wedding. Several videos and pictures of SRK and Gauri from Alanna and Ivor's wedding have surfaced on the Internet and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray at the wedding

After the video of SRK and Gauri dancing to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu went viral, the fan clubs have now shared a new video. In the video, Shah Rukh is seen giving the bride and groom a tight and warmest hug. Alanna is seen saying, 'Thank you for coming' while hugging King Khan. The actor even planted a sweet kiss on Alanna's cheek. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit while Gauri rocked a green and black cutout gown. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on the Internet, fans were all heart for SRK and Gauri. A fan commented, "Aww how sweet. And his hair looks beautiful!" Another fan wrote, "Awww was waiting for this one."

Meanwhile, Alanna made her wedding official by sharing dreamy pictures with her husband Ivor. The duo opted for white outfits and their wedding looked like a fairy tale. Alanna's post read, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you."

She even shared her entry video with her fans. In the video, a teary-eyed Alanna walks down the aisle with her brother Ahaan Panday. The couple is then seen exchanging garlands and sealing the deal with a passionate kiss. The post read, "I like me better when I’m with you."

