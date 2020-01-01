New Year 2020: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli head back home after enjoying their Swiss vacay; View PIC

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli have finally headed back to India after welcoming the New Year 2020. Check out their latest picture.

Almost everyone is busy with the celebrations upon the arrival of the New Year 2020. Some of our beloved Bollywood celebs had also jetted off to exotic vacays ahead of the New Year in order to begin with the celebrations there. The interesting part here is that most of the B – town celebs headed to Switzerland for enjoying their holidays this time. and her husband Virat Kohli are among others who were there in the beautiful location.

Anushka and Virat have been treating their fans with pictures from their Swiss vacay from time to time. A day back, they had also wished everyone in advance for New Year 2020. Now, the lovely couple is finally heading back to India after having enjoyed their mini vacation. Virat has shared a picture with Anushka on his Instagram handle wherein he has mentioned about the same. The PK actress is seen lovingly resting her head on Virat’s shoulder in the picture.

Check out the latest picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli below:

Apart from Anushka and Virat, a few other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Dalal have also been spotted holidaying in Switzerland. Talking about Anushka, the beautiful actress was last seen in the movie Zero co – starring and in the lead roles. However, she is yet to announce her upcoming project and we are all eagerly waiting for the same.

