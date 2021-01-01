New Year 2021: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & others pose for a happy PIC as they end their Ranthambore trip

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor earlier rang in the New Year with their family members in Rajasthan. Now, all of them will be back in Mumbai anytime soon.

A few days ago, and made headlines when they jetted off to Rajasthan together to ring in the New Year 2021 together. Not only that but there were also rumours about the two of them getting engaged amidst the same. However, that turned out to be a complete hoax later on. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , Soni Razdan, and Ayan Mukerji are among others who joined them in Ranthambore for the New Year celebrations.

Riddhima, Alia, and her sister Shaheen had been constantly sharing pictures from the fascinating place on social media. Right from giving a glimpse of the bonfire to Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Alia Bhatt’s picture, they gave glimpses of everything! And now, this amazing trip has come to an end which is evident from the latest picture shared by Riddhima on her Instagram handle. One can see all of them posing together happily as they get ready to board the plane behind them.

Check out the picture below:

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in green co-ords while Ranbir, on the other hand, is clad in blue co-ords. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen clad in black athleisure while Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and the rest keep it simple in casual outfits. As for the couple, they will soon be collaborating together for ’s Brahmastra that will be directed by none other than Mukerji himself. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, and also joined them for New Year celebrations earlier.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From childhood crush to real life romance; A timeline of the couple's relationship

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Share your comment ×