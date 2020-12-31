New Year 2021: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, & others pose for happy PICS as they continue with the celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others are currently in Ranthambore for the New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, check out some of the inside pictures.

It has been a few days since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Rajasthan ahead of the New Year celebrations. Accompanying the couple were their family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. All of them have already been giving glimpses of the festivities on social media and continue to do so even now. Now, they have also shared a few more inside pictures from the beautiful place.

Joining them for the celebrations is Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh. As of now, Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima have shared a few pictures in which everyone can be seen enjoying themselves to their fullest. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt who is wearing an orange jacket flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera. In a few more pictures, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni twins in black with her mom Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji.

Check out the pictures below:

