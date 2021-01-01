New Year 2021: Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of the celebrations with Dhaakad team; See Inside PICS & VIDEOS

Kangana Ranaut will begin shooting for Dhaakad soon. Meanwhile, take a look at how she celebrated New Year with the movie's team and family.

New Year celebrations are going on across the entire country and the Bollywood celebs have also indulged in the festivities. They have been sharing glimpses of the same on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. who returned to Mumbai a few days ahead of ringing in 2021, prepared a special brunch for her family members and the team of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The actress has now shared the inside pictures and videos on her handle.

Firstly, Kangana shares a few happy pictures with the other team members of Dhaakad including its director Razneesh Razy Ghai whom she calls their ‘chief.’ She is all praises for the filmmaker and says ‘he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.’ One can also see Arjun Rampal joining the celebrations in the pictures. Meanwhile, the diva looks stunning in an all-white outfit as she poses with them.

Check out the inside pictures below:

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut also gives a glimpse of the special brunch that she prepared for them including the alluring ambiance of the place. One can also see a DJ playing some music while the rest of the people enjoy food and indulge in conversations inside. Talking about the actress, she will begin shooting for Dhaakad soon which happens to be a spy thriller. Her first look from the same has been unveiled on social media a long time back. Apart from that, she has two movies lined up namely Thalaivi and Tejas.

Meanwhile, check out the videos below:

For me party means food pic.twitter.com/JHR9RwnBGe — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

It was a wonderful day

Sharing some glimpses of the brunch today pic.twitter.com/ak3gUCYNRA — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Also Read: Welcome 2021: Kangana Ranaut begins the new year with preparations for a special brunch for Dhaakad team

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

