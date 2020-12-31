New Year 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur snuggle up as they march ahead to 'new beginnings'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan. As 2020 came to an end, Kareena shared adorable photos of cuddling with Saif, son Taimur Ali Khan and pet dog in bed.

2020 is finally coming to an end and a new year is all set to be welcomed by all. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and are currently on cloud nine and have all reasons to be so as they are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The stars have ditched their annual Gstaad vacay and are currently spending time at home. Amid this, Kareena gave us all a glimpse of how she is ending 2020 with Saif and Taimur and it surely will leave you gushing over the family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared photos of chilling and cuddling in bed with Saif, Taimur and their pet dog. The cute photos gave us a glimpse of Kareena, Saif and Tim's New Year celebrations. In one of the photos, Kareena got a kiss from Saif while Taimur seemed to be bingeing on biscuits. The Soon-to-be mom could be seen glowing with her two cute boys as she mentioned that the year would not have been possible without them.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us We love you all...Happy new year." As soon as Kareena dropped the cute photos, fans started pouring in wishes for them.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to welcome her second baby in the new year and has been spending time with family at home. Recently, she shared photos from her last year's New Year vacay to Gstaad on social media with Saif and Taimur and recalled how they spent time together. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan looks comfy in lilac dress as she gets papped outside her residence; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×