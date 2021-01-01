New Year 2021: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna & others wish everyone on the special occasion

Numerous Bollywood celebs have showered wishes on the netizens after having welcomed the New Year 2021. Check out some of their posts.

The New Year 2021 has finally arrived and the celebrations for the same have already begun. Many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have also kick-started the celebrations and have been sharing the same on their respective social media handles. Among the first to do so are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who have wished everyone on the special occasion through Instagram. The two of them have been making headlines a lot since the past few months owing to their relationship.

The next is Twinkle Khanna who also celebrated her birthday a few hours ago. The former actress and renowned columnist has shared a lovey-dovey picture with Akshay Kumar as she bids goodbye to 2020. Moreover, she also adds a hilarious caption that reads, “Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!” Neha Dhupia is also among those celebs who have shared lovely pictures with their family members on the occasion. Her silhouette picture with Angad Bedi and Mehr is sure to win hearts.

Check out the posts below:

Apart from them, many other celebs like Nimrat Kaur, Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, etc. have wished everyone while welcoming 2021 and also gave glimpses of their respective celebrations on social media. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebs have decided to stay home and celebrate New Year with their loved ones this year. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim is also among others who did the same. However, a few others like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh went holidaying ahead of the New Year.

Check out the other posts below:

