New Year 2021: Malaika Arora ends 2020 with 'kisses' from Amrita's dog & we wonder if Arjun Kapoor captured it

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo from the tropical paradise in Goa where she is holidaying with Arjun Kapoor and her family. Her recent photo with Amrita Arora's pet is too cute to miss.

A grueling year for many, 2020 is finally coming to an end and even Bollywood is all set to welcome New Year 2021 with their loved ones. Speaking of this, is currently in Goa with beau and her sister Amrita Arora and family for a holiday. The duo has been sharing glimpses from their vacay and every photo has been lighting up the internet. And now, Malaika shared a cute photo with Amrita Arora's pet, Axl that seems to have left netizens guessing if Arjun Kapoor clicked it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared morning workout photos with Amrita's dog. While working out, Axl gave Malaika kisses and the star enjoyed it. The cute photo was captured and the diva shared it on social media. As she showed off her happy moments with the pet dog, Malaika bid adieu to 2020 and urged all to celebrate the last day of the year and make it count. The diva could be seen sitting on her yoga mat while the photo was being taken.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Kisses n cuddles ..... #uncontitionallove #axl ...... last day of the year , make it count." The photo left netizens in awe and many wondered if beau Arjun had turned photographer for her. She even shared a photo featuring her, Amrita and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and wrote, 'Chicaass'

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post:

Meanwhile, recently, also joined Malaika and Amrita in Goa and photo was shared on social media as they chilled together. Malaika and Arjun have been making the most of their time in Goa over the past week and now are set to welcome the New Year together.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

