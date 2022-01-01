New Year 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, new film pairings to look forward to

It’s time to bid adieu to 2021 and gear up to witness a fabulous 2022. We all have our favourites, and witnessing two dearest stars on-screen could be nothing less than a treat for Bollywood movie buffs. 2021 was an unprecedented experience as the pandemic led to many films being postponed. However, 2022 is here and our Bollywood stars are also set to showcase their magic on-screens. This year, moviegoers will get a chance to witness some fresh and interesting pairings coming on the big screen. So gear up, grab your coffee and enjoy the list of new pairings that you should look forward to.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

It will be a treat to watch Deepika Padukone pairing up with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time on-screen. Deepika will be seen with the newbie actor in Shakun Batra's next 'Gehraiyaan.' The movie will also feature Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan

Another on-screen pair, fans have been waiting to witness is Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actors will be seen for the first time together in Raj Mehta's family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ which will also feature Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Their off-screen romance has already won million hearts, and now fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s magic on stage for the first time. The couple will appear together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra’.

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are gearing up to share the same screen stage in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action ‘Yodha’.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, titled, ‘Merry Christmas’. The power duo has already started shooting for the film.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Vijay Deverakonda in the film ‘Liger’. This fresh pairing will appear together in a big-budget multilingual film that is going to be released in four languages.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for working in socially relevant films, is now all set to be seen in ‘Doctor G’. Fans will be seeing Ayushmann sharing the screen space for the first time with Rakul Preet Singh.

