New Year 2022: Gangubai Kathiawadi to Brahmastra; 10 most anticipated films releasing next year

The year 2021 was quite difficult for the entertainment industry and there’s no second thoughts about it. From postponing of releases to shut down, new rules for shooting and much, a lot had happened in the tinselvile this year. Amid this, the Indian cinema has given us some of the most amazing movies this year. Despite all the hurdles and big releases making their way to the digital world, the entertainment industry has played a great role in keeping us entertained.

And now, as we are heading towards the new year, Bollywood is coming up with several interesting movies that are raring to hit the big screen across genres including KGF: Chapter 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vidya Balan’s yet to be titled project with Pratik Gandhi and many more. Although the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation has led to affect the opening of theatres, these movies continue to be among the most anticipated releases and are expected to entertain the audience in 2022. So before we welcome 2022 with open arms, here’s a look at 10 big movies to look forward to next year:

Ram Setu

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, Ram Setu. The movie features Akshay Kumar playing an archaeologist who is apparently on a journey to know more about Ram Setu. Talking about the movie, producer Vikram Malhotra said, “Ram Setu is a full-scale action adventure entertainer. It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge into the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film that balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for”

Release Date: Diwali 2022

Jersey

This Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer happens to be the Bollywood remake of National Award winning sports drama Jersey starring Nani in the lead. This Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer. Jersey was slated to release on December 31, 2021. However, it has been postponed owing to a surge in COVID 19 cases.

Release Date: Yet to be announced

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Marking Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will feature the actress in the titular role. The movie is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali.

Release Date: February 18, 2022

Brahmastra

This Ayan Mukerji directorial has been one of the most awaited releases ever. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead, the fantasy drama happens to be a trilogy. Marking Alia and Ranbir’s first onscreen collaboration, Brahmastra will also feature Nagarjuna Akkineni in a key role.

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is an actress who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her roles. And her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad will have her in a never seen before avatar. She will be seen as the fierce, feisty and fearless Agent Agni and will be taking over the big screen along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Release Date: April 8, 2022

RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will feature Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead. The magnum opus will mark Ajay and Alia’s first collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

Release Date: January 7

Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will feature Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Release Date: April 14, 2022

Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush happens to be a mythological drama based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. IT will feature Prabhas as Adipurush, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, Prithviraj is an epic saga based on the life of India's bravest Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. While Prithviraj will be seen as the valiant emperor. On the other hand, Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her debut, was seen as a gorgeous and brave Sanyogita, while Sanjay will be seen playing the role of a merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Release Date: January 21, 2022

Shamshera

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will star Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. While the movie will mark Vaani first collaboration with Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the merciless nemesis in this visual extravaganza.

Release Date: March 18, 2022