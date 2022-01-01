New Year 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha & Kunal enjoy ‘The last supper’; See happy PIC

New Year is a time of celebration and umpteen joy where friends and family assemble together to welcome a new beginning on a happy note. This year, to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant, everyone is advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. Even prominent Bollywood stars are following the new guidelines and are having a ball with family as they inaugurate the new year together. Speaking of which, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are having a gala time with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The elite family enjoyed the ‘last supper of 2021’ together with a bang. Their close-knit dinner saw the celebs devouring delicious delicacies from sausages to chicken. It was Soha Ali Khan who gave fans a glimpse of their intimate celebration via social media. While sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “The last supper (50 percent capacity ) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe.” The entire gang was also seen donning a golden ‘Happy New Year’ hat as they bid adieu to 2021. Take a look:

In other news, Kareena Kapoor recently completed her quarantine period post testing negative for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Reportedly, the star contracted the disease after attending a dinner gathering at Karan Johar’s house. After Kareena, Amrita Arora, Malaika, Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for the virus.

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for release during Summer 2022.

