New Year 2022: Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor; Bollywood debutants you should look forward to

2021 was the year when the world of Cinema went through some unprecedented changes. While certain movies found their way back to the PVRs and movie halls, OTT content continued to shine through. Nevertheless, both the platforms had one thing in common - giving fresh faces the chance to showcase their talent. One of the debuts that was the most talked about last year was of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s in Tadap. Well, gear up as this year too is packed with many debuts. Here are some of the debuts that we are most excited about in 2022.

Suhana Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter hasn’t made her Bollywood debut yet, she still manages to remain in the limelight with her gorgeous pictures and remains quite active on her social media. The star kid is expected to make her acting debut in the Netflix version of the popular American comic series of the same name, 'The Archies.'

Agastya Nanda

Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda is also rumoured to be one of the protagonists in the Hindi remake of ‘The Archies’. Being a kid of the Nanda-Bachchan clan, we are all too excited to see this star kid on the big screen.

Khushi Kapoor

It feels like ‘The Archies’ will be filled with a bunch of star kids. Even Khushi Kapoor, director Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter and budding actress Janhvi Kapoor’s sister is rumoured to be in the star cast of ‘The Archies’.

Shanaya Kapoor

This year, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Though the production team hasn't said much about her debut picture, it's been reported that the celeb kid started shooting back in July 2021.

Carry Minati

Carry Minati, who is a renowned YouTuber, will make his Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. The film is set to make its theatrical release on April 29, 2022.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhilar created history when she won the coveted Miss World title in 2017. Now, the former Miss World is ready to star alongside veteran actor Akshay Kumar in her first Bollywood stint, Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj. The teaser has already been released, and the film will hit the big screens on January 21, 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna

A prominent name in the Telugu and Kannada movie space, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will act alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the movie, which is set to hit theatres on May 13, 2022.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, who is Shweta Tiwari's daughter is already making headlines with her debut music video, Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu. Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter where she will star alongside Vivek Oberoi.