New Year 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and his sons light lanterns; Kareena-Saif celebrate with Tamiur-Jeh

Bollywood celebrities celebrated New Year 2023 with the utmost zeal and enthusiasm. While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed 2023 along with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, other stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan jetted off to their favourite destinations to ring in the New Year. Kareena has now shared a few pictures from her celebration in Gstaad. Meanwhile, we also came across a video of Hrithik Roshan celebrating New Year along with his girlfriend Saba Azad, his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan, his cousin Pashmina Roshan and other members of his family. Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Panday, who are celebrating New Year in Thailand, were seen lighting lanterns on the occasion. Looks like they had a ball of a time, check out their pictures and videos below! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Hrehaan and Hridaan light lanterns to celebrate New Year

Hrithik Roshan, his partner Saba Azad, and his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan celebrated Christmas in Europe. They were also joined by Hrithik’s cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan. Hrithik had shared a picture of them together, holding umbrellas amidst the snow. While fans assumed they would celebrate New Year in Europe, Hrithik, Saba, Hrehaan and Hridaan returned to Mumbai on Saturday, ahead of New Year. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport together, just hours before New Year. Hrithik and Saba celebrated New Year with his family by lighting lanterns, and looks like they had a lot of fun! A video shared by Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan shows Saba, Hrithik, his father Rakesh Roshan, his kids Hrehaan Hridaan, niece Suranika, and others lighting sky lanterns. Hrithik can be seen in a casual outfit with grey zipper, and black track pants. Meanwhile, Saba also kept her look simple in a hoodie paired with loose pants. Sharing the video, Pashmina wrote, “Thankyou 2022, Hello 2023.” Suranika also shared the same video on Instagram, and wrote, “it’s hard to not be into the new years thing when they make it this fun.” Take a look at the video below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s celebration with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan Kareena and Saif celebrated New Year with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh in Gstaad, Switzerland. A few hours ago, Kareena shared a family picture that shows her posing next to Saif, with their kids Taimur and Jeh posing in front of them. Kareena dazzled in an emerald green Elie Saab gown that had green striped sequins all over, and a plunging V-neckline. The gown had billowy sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a side slit that added to the oomph and glamour of her look. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo. Taimur was seen in a black blazer with a white shirt, and beige pants, while Jeh was seen in a puffed jacket. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Peace,good health and prosperity to all 2023.”

She also earlier posted a picture of Taimur posing goofily at the New Year event they attended in Gstaad. Tim Tim looked cute with his tongue sticking out, and he had a quirky pair of sunglasses on. “BIG MOOD2023#My TimTim,” wrote Kareena. Kareena also shared solo pictures of herself, and wrote, “2023 I am so ready for you…About last night…”

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan celebrate New Year in Thailand Ananya Panday is having a gala time in Phuket, Thailand with her bestie Navya Naveli Nanda. In a recent set of pictures from the New Year celebration, Ananya can be seen in a one-shoulder white mini dress from Summer Somewhere. The dress has a tie detail at the shoulder and Ananya looks pretty in the outfit. She was also seen wearing bright pink quirky 2023 glasses as she posed by the pool. One of the pictures shows her posing with her friends, and also gives a glimpse of Navya. Another one shows her lighting a sky lantern. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “2023 I’m ready are you?????” Meanwhile, Navya and Shweta also shared pictures from their Thailand vacay, check them out below!

Clearly, the Bollywood celebrities had a blast celebrating New Year!

ALSO READ: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Indian celebrity weddings to expect in 2023