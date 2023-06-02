Newly engaged Aaliyah Kashyap enjoys ‘bridal party’ with Khushi Kapoor and her friends- PICS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently got engaged to Shane Gregoire. The two have been in a relationship for 3 years, and on May 20, Aaliyah took to her Instagram and announced that she is engaged to Shane. She then also posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, which gave us a glimpse of Shane’s proposal to Aaliyah in Bali. Now, recently Aaliyah got together with her friends to enjoy a ‘bridal party’, and her bestie Khushi Kapoor was also seen in one of the pictures.

Aaliyah Kashyap enjoys ‘bridal party’ with Khushi Kapoor and her friends

Aaliyah’s friend Muskan Chanana first posted a picture in which Aaliyah is seen flaunting her huge diamond ring. “Bridezilla,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap shared a picture on her Instagram story, and it is a selfie of Aaliyah with her friends Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana. They are all seen grinning widely, and Aaliyah shared the picture with the caption, “Bridal Party,” along with ring emojis. She also shared another blurry picture with a friend who arrived late to the bridal party. Check out the pictures below!

Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to Shane Gregoire

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Kashyap announced that she is engaged to Shane Gregoire, and wrote, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH).” In the first picture that she shared, Aaliyah is seen flaunting her beautiful diamond ring, while in another picture, she and Shane are seen sharing a passionate kiss.

In her YouTube video later, Aaliyah talked about Shane’s proposal and said, “This is literally my dream ring that I have had on Pinterest for God knows how long. He did such a good job. But obviously, I didn't vlog after my nails yesterday because he picked me up and he was like 'we need to go. I found this really cool sunset spot' and I was like ‘Okay sure’. And then we went for the sunset and he kept rushing me to get ready and he was driving like a madman because the sun was almost setting. I was so confused like 'Why are you driving like a crazy person?' and then we got there and it was just the sweetest,”

