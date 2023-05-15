Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are overwhelmed with love: We both come from different worlds...

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally got engaged on May 13 in Delhi after a lot of speculations around their relationship. The duo officially confirmed their engagement on social media by dropping dreamy pictures from the ceremony. Soon after they shared the pictures, they went viral on the Internet in no time. Their fans and friends showered the couple with love and blessings. A while ago, Parineeti took to social media and shared a thank you note for her fans and the media.

'We are so touched by everything'

In her long note, Parineeti wrote that she and Raghav are touched by the love that they have been receiving from their fans. She gave a special shoutout to the media for cheering for them. Parineeti also wrote about how she and Raghav come from different worlds and they unite with their union.

Her post read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti & Raghav." Have a look:

After Parineeti shared the note, her close friend Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations Pari." Her fans were seen asking her about their nickname. A fan asked, "So.. Is it PaRaag or Raagneeti ?" Another fan wrote, "Stay Happy Ishaqzaadi!"

Earlier, while announcing her engagement, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।." In no time, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were seen wishing the couple. Her sister Priyanka Chopra was also seen attending the ceremony. She reached Delhi on the same day.

